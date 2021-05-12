Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 6,179 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.26. 152,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

