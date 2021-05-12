Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HWDN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 775.80 ($10.14).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 776.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 707.91. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 827 ($10.80). The firm has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.