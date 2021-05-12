Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDJF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDJF opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.