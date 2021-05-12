Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

