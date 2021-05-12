Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 36,000 Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,084 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

TBIO stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

