Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $434,000 Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Clearfield worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $4,478,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,331,913.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,164. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $487.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

