Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $951,000 Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 100,182 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 185,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

