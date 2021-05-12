Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $489,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.