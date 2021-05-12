Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Inogen worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.