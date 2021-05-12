Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $838,000 Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Forestar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

NYSE FOR opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.