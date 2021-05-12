Ian Cleminson Sells 1,161 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IOSP stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 121,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,686. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King upped their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.