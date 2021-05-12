Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.43 ($14.62).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.