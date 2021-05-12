Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

