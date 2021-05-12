IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

IDEX has increased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE IEX traded down $6.53 on Wednesday, hitting $218.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,095. IDEX has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $3,714,413. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.