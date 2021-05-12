IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $255.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $224.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.26. IDEX has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.