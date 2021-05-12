IDEX Price Tops $0.11 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $64.53 million and $2.14 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00083656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.51 or 0.01002240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00068581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00110356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060022 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

