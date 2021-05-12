Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 66.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 76,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $123.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.86. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

