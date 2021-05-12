Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 275,164 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,164 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies accounts for 4.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Slack Technologies worth $118,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 120,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.10 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.