Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 4,820 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up approximately 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $24,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.54. 25,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.60. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

