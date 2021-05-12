IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average is $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $444.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

