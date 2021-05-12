IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

