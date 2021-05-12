IFP Advisors Inc Has $668,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

