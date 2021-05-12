IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 266,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,248.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

