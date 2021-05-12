IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $66.97

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.97, but opened at $64.96. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 221 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,116 shares of company stock worth $326,630. 79.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.