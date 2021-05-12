iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Raised to $29.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

