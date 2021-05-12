iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Raised to $29.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.
IHRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $24.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
