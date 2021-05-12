IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 123,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in IHS Markit by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $263,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in IHS Markit by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in IHS Markit by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

