Illuvium Price Tops $61.07 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $39.83 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $61.07 or 0.00111966 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00534589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00251367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.42 or 0.01227288 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

