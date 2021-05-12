IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IMRA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 92,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. IMARA has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $62.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

