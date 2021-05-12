Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.
NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.93.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
