Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

