Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0910 on Major Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $396,233.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.99 or 0.00550516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00070562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00247391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003966 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.86 or 0.01165455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00033546 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

