Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) to Issue GBX 6.90 Dividend

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 797.50 ($10.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 684.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 833.50 ($10.89).

Get Inchcape alerts:

In related news, insider Till Vestring bought 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.