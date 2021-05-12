Informa (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $543.19

Informa plc (LON:INF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.19 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 578.40 ($7.56). Informa shares last traded at GBX 568.40 ($7.43), with a volume of 2,104,364 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -7.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 571.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.83.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

