Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

NASDAQ III traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 25,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. Analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

III has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

