Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.05.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,077. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $250.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

