Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,757,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -130.16 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

