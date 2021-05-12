Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $95.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $465,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 88,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. 430,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

