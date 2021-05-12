InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

