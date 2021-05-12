Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INGXF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. 2,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

