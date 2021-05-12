Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Sells $812,379.60 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King lifted their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Innospec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.