Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

INGN opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

