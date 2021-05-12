Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,671.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.