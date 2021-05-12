Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells 3,220 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. 2,157,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.