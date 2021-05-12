Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LEA traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.28. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $87.76 and a 12-month high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,014,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Lear by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,832,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

