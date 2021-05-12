Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MCK traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.94. 1,584,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.62.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.43.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.