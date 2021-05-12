Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60.

On Thursday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $260.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.25 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

