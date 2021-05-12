Insider Selling: NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Insider Sells 2,208 Shares of Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lucas Vitale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14.
NuVasive stock opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.
NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
