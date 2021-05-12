Insider Selling: NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Insider Sells 2,208 Shares of Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lucas Vitale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVasive alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14.

NuVasive stock opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.