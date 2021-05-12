Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Sells 2,329 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.36, for a total transaction of $704,196.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EL stock opened at $294.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

