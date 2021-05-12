Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TTEC stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 206,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 38.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $3,824,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

