Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UNF traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.68. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,955. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $145.96 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day moving average of $215.19.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 723.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 340,249 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in UniFirst by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in UniFirst by 8.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

