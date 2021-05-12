Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xilinx stock opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

